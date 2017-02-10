Wrestling: Trumbull Eagles ready for FCIAC tourney

The Trumbull High wrestling team will compete in the FCIAC championships at New Canaan High on Friday and Saturday.

Coach Charlie Anderson’s sixth-ranked Eagles completed a 20-1 regular season with a 57-12 victory over Westhill of Stamford on Tuesday.

Trumbull defeated No. 9 Fairfield Warde, 40-35 in Fairfield on Friday.

Jared Platt at heavyweight and Jack Ryan in the 106-pound match each won by pinfall, as Trumbull rallied from a 35-28 deficit in the final two bouts.

Trumbull, top-ranked Danbury High, and Warde will vie for team honors at FCIACs, while the 14 individual weight classes have numerous contenders.

For Trumbull, Jack Ryan is 25-6 on the season with all of the freshman’s losses coming to state-ranked wrestlers.

Sophomore Matt Ryan won an FCIAC title a year ago and was Class LL runner-up. He is 29-2 in the 113-pound class.

Senior Garrett Sollenberger is 23-11 at 120 pounds.

Tristan Haviland is 31-2 at 126 pounds. As a junior wrestling at 113 pounds, Haviland was the New England champion. He placed third at the State Open and was second in Class LL and at FCIACS.

Alex Greco was second at FCIACs last season. Now a senior, he is 22-11 at 132 pounds.

At 138 pounds, Adam Giammattei is 27-8 as a senior. A possible West Point cadet, Giammattei placed fourth at FCIACs as a junior.

Mike Mirmina is 30-2 at 145 pounds. A senior, Mirmina took fourth at the State Open, fifth in Class LL and was fourth in the FCIAC as a junior.

At 152 pounds, Brian Wallace is 20-8. He was fifth at FCIACs as a junior.

Senior Mike Greco is 23-10 at 160 pounds. He was fifth at FCIACs and sixth in Class LL as a junior.

Senior Eric Bellofiore is 16-14 at 170 pounds.

Brett Nutter, a junior, is 28-3 at 182 pounds.

Sophomore Joe Palmieri has posted a 20-10 record in the 195-pound weight class.

Senior Mike Maresca is 13-12 at 220 pounds.

Jared Platt, a senior, is 17-9 in the heavyweight division.