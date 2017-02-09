One Book, One Town Student Essay Contest announced

This year, the Trumbull community will be reading the book Presidential Courage, by Michael Beschloss as part of the Trumbull Library’s 8th annual One Book, One Town (OBOT). There are a variety of related discussions, presentations, and activities scheduled by the library to engage the community in the topic.

As part of the OBOT effort, Trumbull Library is sponsoring an essay contest for school aged children in grades K-8. The subject of this opinion essay is, “If you had a parent elected as President of the United States, would you or would you not want to grow up in the White House?”

Entries may be handwritten or typed, and may include one illustration. The entries will be judged on the strength of overall structure (leads, transitions, endings, organization); development (elaboration, craft); and conventions (spelling, punctuation). Notes, graphic organizers, and drafts should be attached to the final essay.

Additional specific essay information, as well as additional OBOT program information, can be obtained on the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org. The book White House Kids: The Perks, Pleasures, Problems and Pratfalls of the Presidents’ Children, by Joe Rhatigan, donated to all Trumbull school libraries by Diane Strever, can be used as a reference material in preparing the essay.

All entries will be due to Trumbull Library Services, main branch by Saturday, March 4. An official entry form is available at the library or on the library’s website. All entries will be on display at the library during the month of March. Prizes will be awarded to one winner in specific grade categories: K-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-8.