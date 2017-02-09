Long Hill Garden Club member Cathy Ritch chairs flower show

Cathy Ritch, of the Long Hill Garden Club, has the honor of being Chair of Woodland Enchantment, an Advanced Standard Flower Show, sponsored by the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut, which is a part of the 17th annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show.

Locally, Ritch was president of the Long Hill Garden Club from 2011-2015, headed the Conservation Committee from 2011-2015, has given floral design workshops from 2007 to the present time and was plant sale co-chair for three years.

At the state level, Ritch started a series of floral design workshops in 2015 and became a National Garden Club accredited judge in 2013. She won awards at the Connecticut Flower “Vision of Beauty” calendar and exhibited designs at the New Britain Museum of American Art.

Highlights of the Connecticut Flower and Garden Show are: Over an acre of gardens in full bloom, created by professional landscape designers and nonprofit organizations; Woodland Enchantment, the flower show, which will cover more than 12,000 square feet of floral design, horticulture and photography competitions with more than 250 judged entries; more than 300 booths of displays, activities and shopping and more than 50 hours of free educational seminars and demonstrations.

Speakers of local interest include Marla McDowell – All the Presidents’ Gardens: Madison’s Cabbages to Kennedy’s Roses; Sal Gilbertie – Herbs; and Cathy Ritch – Cute, Classic and Creative … a Floral Design Style for Every Lifestyle. Featuring exciting uses of color and texture, Ritch will show how to create unique floral designs for the home. Using every day and unusual containers, she’ll combine fresh flowers, foliage, fruits and vegetables in fascinating ways including tips and techniques to encourage creativity and make flower arranging fun.