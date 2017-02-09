Trumbull Times

Canceled programs and Trumbull parks closed

By Julie Miller on February 9, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Due to the snowstorm today, Thursday, Feb. 9, there will be no Recreation programs.

Town parks will also remain closed as crews work to remove the snow.

Julie Miller


