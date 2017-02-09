Winter storm report: What’s open? What’s closed?

As expected, the snow storm has caused schools to close Thursday, with Supt. Gary Cialfi making the decision Wednesday night. In addition, the following are also closed:

Town of Trumbull: All non-essential offices and buildings are closed.

A parking ban is also in effect for all town roads until the completion of snow removal. Cars may not be parked on the street.

Westfield Trumbull mall is closed today, though department store, restaurant and fitness center hours may differ.

Post will be updated.

The forecast for today calls for snow, heavy at times, with high wind. Snow accumulations could reach 10-14 inches before tapering off toward mid-afternoon. The National Weather Service is advising all residents to stay home except for emergency.

Email names of businesses that are open or closed to editor@trumbulltimes.com