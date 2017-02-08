Religious News

George’s Hill meet

George’s Hill is a social engagement group for people diagnosed with early dementia and their caregivers. The group will meet the second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. A light lunch will be served from noon-12:30. The next meeting is on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Anyone with a wheelchair, or problems with mobility, may enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. We have new accessible bathrooms available.

To register, call 203-374-8822 or look for the registration form at www.unityhillucc.org.

We offer a fun and comfortable way for people living in the early stage of dementia and their caregivers to get out, get active and get connected with one another. The activities are shaped by Pastor Todd and promote social interaction and companionship. Art, music, games and exercise can enrich the lives of people with dementia because it allows for self-expression and engagement.

Women’s Fellowship Soup & Bring Your Own Sandwich Luncheon

On Thursday, Feb. 16, at noon, a Soup & Bring Your Own Sandwich Luncheon will be held at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road. Soup, dessert and coffee will be provided.

Cost is $5. The program will be an Afternoon of Cards and Games.

Bring your favorite game to share.

Sign up by calling the office at 203-374-8822.

Handmade Happening Craft Fair

The Handmade Happening Craft Fair fund-raiser for Long Hill Children’s Center Part Time and Full Time Program will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission, and will feature 24 vendors with cash and carry handmade items just in time for Easter and Mother’s Day gift shopping.

It will be held at Long Hill Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull (behind Corner Deli.

Women’s Fellowship Covered Dish Luncheon

On Thursday, March 16 at noon, there will be a spring luncheon and program sponsored by the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Featured speaker is from the Parish Nurse program at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Marilyn Faber, R.N., with a program about Contagious Health. Reservations by calling the church at 203-374-8822. Cost is $7, or bring a covered dish to share.