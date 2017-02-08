School News

There will be no school on Friday, Feb. 17 and Monday, Feb. 20.

Booth Hill School

Purchase your tickets for the Father’s Club Batman Lego movie event, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 11. Go to bhfathersclub.com to purchase tickets.

The next PTA meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. Please attend to hear about the exciting upcoming events that are being planned.

The PTA School Store will be open for business on Friday, Feb. 10.

Frenchtown School

Our Book Fair ends today, Thursday, Feb. 9.

There will be a PTA meeting tonight, Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., in the Media Center. All are welcome to attend.

The next Fathers’ Club movie event is Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Bow Tie Cinemas Trumbull at 10 a.m. it will be a special viewing of The LEGO Batman Movie.

There will be classroom celebrations on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for Valentine’s Day.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, students and staff should wear pink for safety.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, will be the next District-Wide Cultural Diversity meeting at 7 p.m., in the Media Center. All are welcome.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program and runs through March 16. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. You can register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com/aplus and select register your card, located in the red box on the right. Follow the prompts to complete the registration. Any questions, call Frenchtown and ask for Mrs. Weiss. It’s not too late to register your card.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com Local ShopRite’s that participate are in East Haven, Hamden, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. Frenchtown will earn bonus points if at least 75 families enroll. We are only at six families so far. It’s not too late to enroll your card.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.