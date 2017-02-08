Trumbull Times

Winter Storm Warning for tonight, tomorrow

By Donald Eng on February 8, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Fairfield County from midnight tonight through 6 p.m. Thursday. Travel is expected to be dangerous due to snow-covered roads and blustery winds. Between six and 10 inches of snow is expected. Downed trees and powerlines are also possible.

Visibility could drop to one-quarter mile at times. The NWS advises residents against travel. Those who must venture out are advised to pack a flashlight and blanket in their car in case of emergency.

