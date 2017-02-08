Trumbull Times

Energize Connecticut Center in second year at new location

By HAN Network on February 8, 2017 in Business, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Energize Connecticut Center, an energy efficiency resource and hands-on learning laboratory located in North Haven, concluded 2016 by celebrating its first full year of service.

“Over the past year and a half, we have educated thousands of Connecticut’s residents, businesses and communities on the importance of energy efficiency and use through our interactive exhibits, special events, educational tours and seminars,” said Taren O’Connor, EEB Chair. “For 2017, we look forward to continuing the momentum by providing fun and intriguing energy-focused programs for our guests.”

In 2017, the Energize Connecticut Center will continue to host its signature events and will add monthly themed family-friendly events. The next event is a Family STEM Night with CT STEM Academy on Friday, Feb. 10.

To inquire about scheduling a tour, reserving meeting space or for more information about upcoming events, contact Alysse Rodrigues, 203-799-0460, arodrigues@crec.org.

Related posts:

  1. Energize eesmarts contest teaches students about sustainable energy
  2. CT Sierra Club holds gas pipeline educational forum
  3. Bankwell in Fairfield collecting coats for Bridgeport Rescue Mission
  4. Wine tasting to benefit Caroline House Mother and Child Literacy Program

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Wrestling: Trumbull jayvees capture championship Next Post Winter Storm Warning for tonight, tomorrow
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress