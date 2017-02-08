Obituary: Mary Washburn Grace

Mary Washburn Grace passed away at her home at Lake Monticello, VA on 2/6/17. After a 13-year battle, she succumbed to a rare neurological disease known as Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Mary was born in Gloversville, NY on 8/20/47 to Alfred J and Beverly H. Washburn.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Michael D. Grace and their four daughters: Carrie Grace (Los Angeles, CA), Kimberly Grace Edwards (Ashburn, VA), Elizabeth Grace MacLean (Los Angeles, CA) and Emily Grace Davis (Trumbull, CT). Her loving grandchildren are Jack, Avery, Juliet, Adelaide, Agnes, Eleanor and Penelope. Her surviving siblings are Barbara Carney (Utica, NY), Elmer Washburn and John Washburn, both of Gloversville, NY.

After graduating from Ithaca College in 1969, Mary moved to Boston, MA, where she worked as a state bank examiner. She moved to CT after her marriage in 1972 and worked as an auditor for Ernst & Ernst CPA firm. After her youngest daughter entered elementary school, she launched CompuLedger, LLC in 1988. Her firm provides accounting services to nonprofit agencies in and around Bridgeport, CT. Mary was an amazing accountant. She retired from her firm in 2010 and in 2012 moved to Lake Monticello, VA with her husband.

Mary always had an entrepreneurial spirit; in her youth she peddled squawberries and worms on the corner so she could buy sweets at the store. Mary’s greatest loves were her family, ice cream, candy, and office supply stores. The joy and enthusiasm she brought to everything will be missed by those who knew her. She was the kindest, most considerate person one could ever hope to know. We will always remember her warm smile, her infectious laugh and the twinkle in her eyes.

A memorial service will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Route 53, Palmyra, VA on Saturday 2/11/17 at 11:00 AM; any and all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that donations be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at multiplesystematrophy.org/donate-now.