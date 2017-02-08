Trumbull Times

Wrestling: Trumbull Eagles celebrate Senior Night

By Trumbull Times on February 8, 2017 in FCIAC, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull High coaches, senior wrestlers and senior managers celebrate Senior Night after a win over Westhill-Stamford on Feb. 7.

Pictured (front row) are: Carissa O’Meara, Nicole Marzulli, Abby Juchniewich, Alissa Marino, Lily Thompson and Lydia Siberon; (second row) Garrett Sollenberger, Michael Mirmina, Adam Giammattei, Mike Greco, Brian Wallace, Tristan Haviland, Alex Greco, Mike Maresca and Eric Bellofiore; (third row) coach Joe Vano, coach Ben Anderson, coach Charlie Anderson and Jared Platt.

