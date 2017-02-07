Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Ridgefield tops St. Joseph, 68-46

By Trumbull Times on February 7, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph lost 68-46 to Ridgefield High in an FCIAC girls basketball game on Tuesday.

Ridgefield improved to 14-3 overall and 12-1 in the FCIAC.

The Tigers were led by Caroline Curnal (21 points) and Meghan O’Hara (13 points).

St. Joseph is 8-9 and 4-9 in the conference.

The Cadets’ Melissa Bike scored 14 points and had 13 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Ashley Lynch had five assists and five steals.

Megan Robertson had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Ridgefield

Goodwin 2 0-2 5  J. Middlebrook 5 3-4 14  Curnal 8 5-6 21  Meghan O’Hara 4 5-6 13  Elizabeth Middlebrook 2 2-2 6  c. Middlebrook 1 0-0 3

Giordano 1 2-2 4  Tannian 0 0-0 0  McClellan 0 0-0 0  Klosowski 1 0-2 2

Totals  23 17-24 68

St. Joseph

Alyssa Zito  0  2-2 2  Lauren Haverl  0 0-0 0  Brenna Hynes  2 2-2 6  Kathryn Zito  0 0-0 0  Tessie Hynes 1 0-0 3  Megan Robertson  3 0-0 9

Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0  Melissa Bike  5 4-4 14   Allison Krekoska 0 1-2 1  Maddie Johnson 0 0-0 0 Ashley Lynch  2 2-2 6  Kaitlin Capobianco  0 0-0 0  Emma Elrod – 1 1-4 3

Totals – 15 12-16 46

Ridgefield  –  9   25  17  19  – 68

St Joseph –  8    14  14  10 – 46

3 pt FG – Ridgefield – Goodwin – 1, J.Middlebrook – 1, C Middlebrook – 1

St Joseph – Megan Robertson – 3, Tessie Hynes – 1

Fouled Out – SJ – Elrod

Technicals – None

