Boys basketball: Trumbull wins clash with Wilton in OT

By Trumbull Times on February 7, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jack Lynch scored 10 points for Trumbull. — David G. Whitham photo

The Trumbull High boys basketball team found its way past Wilton High, 54-50 in overtime, in a match-up between two of the state’s best combines.

Coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles, 14-1 and ranked 10th in the state, was led offensively by Timmond Williams, who scored 18 points.

J.J. Pfohl scored 13 points. Johnny McElroy and Jack Lynch evenly divided 20 markers.

Wilton, a Top 10 regular this year and currently ranked 12th, fell to 11-3 overall and 8-3 in the FCIAC.

The Warriors were led offensively by Matt Kronenberg, who scored 18 points.

