Wrestling: Trumbull pins Westhill Vikings, 57-12

By Trumbull Times on February 7, 2017

The Eagles’ Brian Wallace pinned in 3:05 to win at 152 pounds. — Dee Sollenberger photo

Trumbull High defeated Westhill of Stamford, 57-12, in FCIAC wrestling on Tuesday.

Coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles finished the regular season with a 20-1 record.

145-Mike Mirmina (T) pin Denver Dorsainuil 3:30

152-Brian Wallace (T) pin Jaret Chase 3:05

160-Mike Greco (T) dec. Jordan Goins 6-4

170-Eric Bellofiore (T) dec. Kevon Mccleon 8-7

182-Brett Nutter (T) pin Jonothen Bautista :28

195-Joe Palmieri (T) win by FFT

220-Dillion Gonzalez (W) dec. Mike Maresca 3-2

285-Christan Bier (W) pin Jared Platt 3:00

106-Chase Parrot (W) dec. Jack Ryan 6-1

113-Matt Ryan (T) pin Kyle Hommel 2:21

120- Garrett Sollenberger (T) win by FFT

126-Tristan Haviland (T) pin Alex Edwards 1:59

132-David Castaldo (T) dec. Frantz Gabriel 11-6

138-Adam Giammattei (T) pin Kyle Alswanger 2:51

