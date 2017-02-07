Wrestling: Trumbull pins Westhill Vikings, 57-12

Trumbull High defeated Westhill of Stamford, 57-12, in FCIAC wrestling on Tuesday.
Coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles finished the regular season with a 20-1 record.
145-Mike Mirmina (T) pin Denver Dorsainuil 3:30
152-Brian Wallace (T) pin Jaret Chase 3:05
160-Mike Greco (T) dec. Jordan Goins 6-4
170-Eric Bellofiore (T) dec. Kevon Mccleon 8-7
182-Brett Nutter (T) pin Jonothen Bautista :28
195-Joe Palmieri (T) win by FFT
220-Dillion Gonzalez (W) dec. Mike Maresca 3-2
285-Christan Bier (W) pin Jared Platt 3:00
106-Chase Parrot (W) dec. Jack Ryan 6-1
113-Matt Ryan (T) pin Kyle Hommel 2:21
120- Garrett Sollenberger (T) win by FFT
126-Tristan Haviland (T) pin Alex Edwards 1:59
132-David Castaldo (T) dec. Frantz Gabriel 11-6
138-Adam Giammattei (T) pin Kyle Alswanger 2:51