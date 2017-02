The Trumbull High girls basketball team stayed unbeaten, but it took an overtime session for the Eagles to defeat host Wilton High, 57-50, on Tuesday.

Trumbull is 17-0 overall and 13-0 in the FCIAC.

Wilton is 10-7 overall and 7-6 in the conference.

Claudia Tucci scored 25 points, including 10 of the Eagles’ 20 field goals.

Taylor Brown and Aisling Maguire each scored 13 points.

Brown had three 3-pointers and Maguire had two.

Claire Gublin led Wilton with 28 points, including four 3-pointers.