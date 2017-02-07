Police: Suspect traded up stolen car

Trumbull police are investigating the theft of a vehicle and several thefts from vehicles that occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the area of Old Hollow Road.

The suspect or suspects gained entry into unlocked cars, taking credit cards, cash and personal items. The stolen vehicle had the keys left inside and was taken from the victim’s driveway. Another stolen vehicle taken from New Haven was left behind in its place.

The credit cards were later used to purchase items at area businesses.

The stolen Trumbull vehicle was later involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hamden. The suspect or suspects fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665 or via the anonymous and confidential tip line at trumbull-ct.gov/police. The trumbull police would once again like to take this opportunity to remind all residents to always lock their vehicles and remove all valuables from view.