George’s Hill social engagement group meet Thursday

George’s Hill is a social engagement group for people diagnosed with early dementia and their caregivers. The group will meet the second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. A light lunch will be served from noon-12:30. The next meeting is on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Anyone with a wheelchair, or problems with mobility, may enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. We have new accessible bathrooms available.

To register, call 203-374-8822 or look for the registration form at www.unityhillucc.org.

We offer a fun and comfortable way for people living in the early stage of dementia and their caregivers to get out, get active and get connected with one another. The activities are shaped by Pastor Todd and promote social interaction and companionship. Art, music, games and exercise can enrich the lives of people with dementia because it allows for self-expression and engagement.