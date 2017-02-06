Jane Ryan School students celebrate Super Bowl

A Super Bowl breakfast was celebrated at Jane Ryan School on Sunday, Feb. 5. Pictured are fourth graders Molly Vicente, Madeleine Valiante, Elise Daly and Sydney Goldberg.
