Trumbull Community Television schedule — Feb. 9-15, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Feb. 9-15, 2017

1 a.m. — Cut the Cord: Internet Options to Replace Cable

2:30 a.m. — How to Battle the Big Box Retailers

3:30 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Public Works 2/1 meeting

5:05 a.m. — PTSA 1/30 General meeting

7 a.m. — The World of Coffee

8:45 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 1/27 meeting

9:45 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration 1/30 meeting

11 a.m. — Meet President James Monroe

12:45 p.m. — How to Battle the Big Box Retailers (54m)

1:45 p.m. — Baseball’s Calamitous Curses

3 p.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS v. St Joseph High

4:30 p.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. St. Joseph High

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 2/6 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse 2/7 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Health Board 2/8 meeting

