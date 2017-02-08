Trumbull Community Television schedule — Feb. 9-15, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Feb. 9-15, 2017
1 a.m. — Cut the Cord: Internet Options to Replace Cable
2:30 a.m. — How to Battle the Big Box Retailers
3:30 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Public Works 2/1 meeting
5:05 a.m. — PTSA 1/30 General meeting
7 a.m. — The World of Coffee
8:45 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 1/27 meeting
9:45 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration 1/30 meeting
11 a.m. — Meet President James Monroe
12:45 p.m. — How to Battle the Big Box Retailers (54m)
1:45 p.m. — Baseball’s Calamitous Curses
3 p.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS v. St Joseph High
4:30 p.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. St. Joseph High
6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 2/6 meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse 2/7 meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Health Board 2/8 meeting