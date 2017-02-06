Obituary: Anne T. O’Neill, 86, of Trumbull

Anne T. O’Neill, 86, of Trumbull, retired nurse at Ruth Taylor Nursing Home, wife of the late James O’Neill, died Jan. 30.

Born in County Tyrone, Ireland to the late John and Mary Canavan.

Survived by four children, Mary O’Neill of Trumbull, James O’Neill, Patrick O’Neill and his wife, Andrea and Anne Marie Boyle and her husband, Frank, all of New York, sister, Margaret Collins, daughter-in-law, Maggie O’Neill, sister-in-law, Pat Canavan, and nine grandchildren.

Also predeceased by son, John O’Neill and daughter-in-law, Kathleen O’Neill.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, N.Y.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489.