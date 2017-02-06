Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles state’s top-ranked team

By Dave Stewart on February 6, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Eagles have taken on 16 opponents so far this season and have yet to walk away with a loss.

Armed with records of 16-0 overall and 12-0 in the FCIAC, Trumbull is now the No. 1 team in the state according to the latest GameTimeCT/New Haven Register poll, released on Sunday.

Head coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles knocked off Greenwich 42-29, and St. Joseph 48-30 last week.

Trumbull was No. 2 last week and moved into the top spot when New London (17-1) lost 49-43 in overtime to Career. That defeat ended the Whalers’ 43-game winning streak.

Trumbull received 380 points and 10 first-place votes, with the other three first-place votes going to No. 2 Capital Prep (11-4).

Those top three are followed by No. 4 Career (15-2), No. 5 Enfield (14-1), No. 6 Daniel Hand (14-3), No. 7 Middletown (16-1), and No. 8 Mercy (14-3).

The Ridgefield Tigers (13-2) are the other FCIAC team to crack the top 10 and are tied for ninth place with Holy Cross (15-1).

Ridgefield dropped five spots from No. 4 after losing two of its last three. Both losses were to non-FCIAC teams, as the Tigers fell to Career 57-53, and NFA 59-54.

Norwalk (12-3) and Stamford (12-4) were the only other FCIAC teams to receiving votes, with Norwalk at No. 18 and Stamford at No. 19.

Trumbull will close out the season with games against Wilton (10-6), Warde (11-5), Bridgeport Central (1-14) and Trinity Catholic (2-15).

Wilton is tied with Greenwich for eighth place in the FCIAC standings and is fighting for a tournament berth, while Warde is fifth in the FCIAC and is currently on a seven-game win streak.

Trumbull already has had victories over Ridgefield, Norwalk and Stamford and has the inside track for the top seed in the conference tournament which begins on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Trumbull High in the mix in FCIAC
  2. Girls basketball: Trumbull advances to title game
  3. Girls basketball: Tobitsch wins 150th game at THS
  4. Steve Tobitsch reflects on path to 150 wins

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Energize eesmarts contest teaches students about sustainable energy Next Post This week on HAN: Top 2 hockey teams in state, wrestling finals, more
About author
Dave Stewart

Dave Stewart


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress