Letter: Build a wall of love

Hey glowing skin, you come in different colors pale black and brown;
But you always look stunning in a beautiful gown.
Hey gorgeous eyes, your black, brown, blue, and green eyes come in different size;
But without you, I can not see, cry, or gaze.
O shiny hair, you are Curly, Wavy, Straight, and Smooth; how we would all be bald without you;
You always faithfully come back even when we keep cutting you.
O emotional heart, you can feel love, sadness, anger, and fear;
But you’re always full of hope, prosperity, and cheer.
O holy god, we call you many different names like Bhagwan, Allah, or Jesus;
But everyday we pray to you for miracles, blessings, and wishes.
We are all so different but yet so similar in our own ways;
But are we not all part of the same human race?
We all have a heart filled with emotions, eyes that help us see, hair that makes us look nice, and skin that protects our bones;
I want to feel like I belong but in my own unique way and not be a clone.
Let’s not build a wall of hate that makes everyone gloomy, dark, and fearful;
Instead, let’s build a wall of love that makes everyone happy, secure, and cheerful.
Anusha Ragupathy, 10