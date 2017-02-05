Bowling: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on Jan. 31 has Team 3 (Roy Green, Alan Careddu, Robert Winston, George Warner) have its first place lead reduced to three points over Team 9 (Beecher Taylor, Jon Cady, Pepe Cruz, Carl Bluestein), who moved into second place.

There is now only eight points between the first and fifth place teams.

Robert Winston had a big day with the single game scratch of 278 and the single game with handicap of 323 (both new season highs).

Angelo Grande had the high scratch series of 675 and Robert had the series with handicap of 792.

The league’s individual high average is Angelo Grande at 199.44 and John Verdeschi is at 199.25.

Angelo Grande is the high individual match point leader with 82 points.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on Feb. 3, has Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) increase its lead over Team 4 (Roy Green, Ralph Keese, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) of nine points.

Bob Burke had a sterling day with a 290 scratch single and the single game with handicap of 325 (both are new season highs).

Carl Bluestein had the series scratch high of 686 and Bob Burke had the series with handicap of 782.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 214.