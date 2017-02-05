Trumbull Times

Gymnastics: Unbeaten Trumbull out points Wilton and Darien

The Trumbull High gymnastics team posted a score of 142.55 to top Wilton High (133.25) and Darien High (132.1) on Saturday. Trumbull is now 12-0 on the season.

Vault:

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.25
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.2
  3. Kate Burns (THS) 9.1

Bars:

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.0
  2. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.85
  3. Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.75

Beam:

  1. Sam Aparicio (DHS) 9.1
  2. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.05
  3. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.0

Floor:

  1. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.15
  2. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.10
  3. Nikki Callo (DHS) 9.05

   Meredith Nash (WHS) 9.05

All Around:

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 36.25
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 35.75
  3. Kate Burns (THS) 35.35

Next meet is FCIAC Championships at Jonathan Law in Milford on Saturday, Feb. 11.

