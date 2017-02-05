Gymnastics: Unbeaten Trumbull out points Wilton and Darien

The Trumbull High gymnastics team posted a score of 142.55 to top Wilton High (133.25) and Darien High (132.1) on Saturday. Trumbull is now 12-0 on the season.
Vault:
- Samantha Markland (THS) 9.25
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.2
- Kate Burns (THS) 9.1
Bars:
- Samantha Markland (THS) 9.0
- Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.85
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.75
Beam:
- Sam Aparicio (DHS) 9.1
- Samantha Markland (THS) 9.05
- Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.0
Floor:
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.15
- Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.10
- Nikki Callo (DHS) 9.05
Meredith Nash (WHS) 9.05
All Around:
- Samantha Markland (THS) 36.25
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 35.75
- Kate Burns (THS) 35.35
Next meet is FCIAC Championships at Jonathan Law in Milford on Saturday, Feb. 11.