Gymnastics: Unbeaten Trumbull out points Wilton and Darien

The Trumbull High gymnastics team posted a score of 142.55 to top Wilton High (133.25) and Darien High (132.1) on Saturday. Trumbull is now 12-0 on the season.

Vault:

Samantha Markland (THS) 9.25 Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.2 Kate Burns (THS) 9.1

Bars:

Samantha Markland (THS) 9.0 Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.85 Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.75

Beam:

Sam Aparicio (DHS) 9.1 Samantha Markland (THS) 9.05 Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.0

Floor:

Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.15 Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.10 Nikki Callo (DHS) 9.05

Meredith Nash (WHS) 9.05

All Around:

Samantha Markland (THS) 36.25 Natalie Smerling (THS) 35.75 Kate Burns (THS) 35.35

Next meet is FCIAC Championships at Jonathan Law in Milford on Saturday, Feb. 11.