Boys hockey: St. Joseph loses 4-2 to Hamden High

By Trumbull Times on February 5, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph lost a 4-2 decision to Hamden High in boys hockey at the Lou Astorino Rink in Hamden on Saturday.

Hamden (7-5) scored goals in the first (Jake Blackwell – 13:28) and second (Zach Owens – 14:59) periods.

St. Joseph (6-9) received a goal from Sean Attanasio off an assist from Evan Bocchino at 5:17 of the third.

Blackwell made it 3-1 at 9:48, before Jack Pisani, from Will Foldesi, scored at 11:18.

Owens’ second tally at 14:43 completed the scoring.

St. Joseph’s Ryan Wilson made 38 saves.

Steven Turner had 11 stops for Hamden.

