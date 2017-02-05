Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles edge St. Joseph, 62-58

Trumbull High’s Timmond Williams scored on a twisting layup at the 1:08 mark of the fourth quarter, and the Eagles made their free throws in the closing seconds to hold off St. Joseph by a score of 62-58 at Fairfield University on Saturday night.

The Official vs Cancer game to benefit the American Cancer Society was played before a full house and the contest lived up to its billing as the Battle for Trumbull.

Coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles (13-1) were led in scoring by J.J. Pfohl (16 points), Jack Lynch (15 points), Johnny McElroy (11 points) and Danny Ruchalski (11 points)

Coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets (4-1) were paced by Gavin Greene (18 points), Tommy Montelli (15 points), Omar Telfer (11 points) and Camren Menefee (nine points).

Tied on eight occasions, neither team held more than a five-point advantage.

It was 15-15 after one period.

St. Joseph held leads of 26-25 at the half and 43-42 after three quarters.

Following Timmond’s roof-raising bucket, Telfer canned a pair of free throws to narrow the gap to 57-56.

After Ruchalski earned a jump ball and a bloodied brow to get the ball back with 47.9 remaining, Timmonds (seven points) was fouled and made a brace of free throws.

St. Joseph had two looks at the basket coming out of a timeout, but neither found net.

Timmonds made one of two from the line before Greene scored on a putback with 7.6 seconds left to make it 60-58.

Lynch was fouled on the inbounds and the senior calmly drained both freebies to seal the win.

Trumbull shot 17 of 23 from the foul line.

Greene was 10 of 11 for the Cadets, who made 13 of 16 from the stripe.

McElroy (four assists) and Ruchalski each had three steals.