Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats St. Joseph at Fairfield U

The Trumbull High girls basketball team defeated St. Joseph, 48-30, in the Officials vs Cancer Battle for Trumbull held to benefit the American Cancer Society at Fairfield University on Saturday.

Both Trumbull coach Steve Tobitsch and St. Joseph coach Chris Lindwall agreed that the game was decided in the third quarter.

The Cadets (7-8) had used a strong second quarter to rally back within 21-17 of the Eagles (16-0).

Trumbull, the state’s second-ranked team, gave up a 3-pointer to Ashley Lynch to open the third period, then went on a 16-2 run to take a 37-22 lead.

Claudia Tucci scored 17 points and Aisling Maguire had 16 points to lead the Eagles.

The Cadets saw Lynch and Emma Elrod finish with 11 points each.

Trumbull went in front 8-0 and led 15-6 after the first break.

Tucci had six points in the period and Victoria Ray assisted on three baskets.

Elrod scored nine points in the second quarter, and the Cadets held the Eagles to a pair of field goals (3-pointers from Tucci and Maguire).

Maguire scored eight points in Trumbull’s dominating third quarter.