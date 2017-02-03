Track and field: Trumbull boys take third at FCIAC meet

The Trumbull High boys varsity team took third at FCIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Leading the way for the boys, who totaled 48 points, was double winner Tyler Gleen.

Gleen won the 1000-meter run in 2:33.20, setting a school record. He came back to win the 300-meter race in a 36.61 personal best, to earn All FCIAC honors in both events.

The girls varsity team placed fifth with 28 points.

Kate Romanchick had a busy night. She placed second in the 1000-meter run with a time of 3:00, a personal best by six seconds and the second fastest time in the state. She then took second in the 1600-meter run in 5:16. In her final event of the night, Romanchick ran the 3200 meter race in 11:27 to take third in the race.

Romanchick’s two second place finishes earned her first team All FCIAC honors, as she earned a total of 22 points for the Eagles. The teams remaining six points came from Erica Woolen, who had her best high jump of five-feet to place third.

The Trumbull boys placed second in the sprint medley relay.

Colin McLevy and Latrell Margraf led off the first two legs of 200 meters each.

Nigel Hayes took over for the 400-meter leg, before handing off to Tyler Rubish on the 800-meter anchor to achieve first team All FCIAC as a unit.

Also scoring points was McLevy, who placed third in the long jump to earn six points.

The 4×400 relay team of McLevy, Hayes, Rubish and Gleen took third.

Placing fourth was pole vaulter Zach Iannucci, who cleared 11 feet.

Rubish was the final scorer, running a personal best time of 2:34 in the 1000-meter race to take fourth.

Results can be found at Paynescornertiming.com.

Up next for Trumbull is the Class LL Championships in New Haven on Friday.