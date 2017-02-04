Business and Career Programs offered at Trumbull Library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is offering the following programs. For more information, call 203-452- 5197 or visit trumbullct-library.com.

Business Program — Wednesday, Feb. 8. Starting and Running a Successful Non-Profit, with Cliff Ennico. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Back by popular demand. Are you passionate about a worthy cause, or have you identified a group of underprivileged people in need of help? If so, you may have thought of starting a non-profit. With this information, build a successful organization, and identify resources that will help Speaker Cliff Ennico is a small business consultant and attorney in Fairfield. Details online. Free. Register.

Career Program — Thursday, Feb. 16. Platform to Employment (part of The Workplace Inc.). Led by Joel Zaremby and Dennis Amrine. 6:30-7:30 p.m. P2E addresses the need for the long term unemployed to return to work and the employer’s need to recruit skilled workers. P2E’s 5-week prep program includes skills assessments, career readiness, and career coaches. Employers get a risk-free opportunity to evaluate and consider hiring participants during a trial work experience. Details online. Free. Register.