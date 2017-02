Trumbull Little League registration for the spring season is now open.

We are seeking kids and volunteers for a fun filled season.

Please visit the TLL website: trumbulllittleleague.com for details for the upcoming season.

In-person registrations will take place on Feb. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and on Feb 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Helen Plumb Building (571 White Plains Rd.).