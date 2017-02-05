Religious News

Women’s Fellowship Soup & Bring Your Own Sandwich Luncheon

On Thursday, Feb. 16, at noon, a Soup & Bring Your Own Sandwich Luncheon will be held at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road. Soup, dessert and coffee will be provided.

Cost is $5. The program will be an Afternoon of Cards and Games.

Bring your favorite game to share.

Sign up by calling the office at 203-374-8822.

Handmade Happening Craft Fair

The Handmade Happening Craft Fair fund-raiser for Long Hill Children’s Center Part Time and Full Time Program will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission, and will feature 24 vendors with cash and carry handmade items just in time for Easter and Mother’s Day gift shopping.

It will be held at Long Hill Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull (behind Corner Deli.