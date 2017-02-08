Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Valentine’s Day Critters — Teens and Tweens. Saturday, Feb. 11, 3-4:30 p.m. Create several of these adorable magnetic Valentine’s Day message critters to stick on your friends’ lockers. Write your own personal message for each one. Free. Register.

Film Fanatics Club — Oscar Time. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joe Meyers leads a discussion on this year’s Oscar contenders. Drop in.

Book Club for grades 6 and up — The Wednesday Wars by Gary Schmidt. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesday, afternoons in 1967 the other kids go to religious classes; Holling is stuck at school, but reads Shakespeare and learns a lot about the world. Award-winning. First 15 registrants get copy. Discussion, snacks and; activity.

Platform to Employment (P2E — Evening Career Workshop. Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presenters describe this non-profit organization’s goal to help long term unemployed to return to work and the employer’s need to recruit skilled workers. P2E’s five-week prep program helps participants find positions at local companies and offers a trial eight-week- paid work experience. Employers get a risk-free opportunity to evaluate and consider hiring participants. Entry level to mid management. Free. Register.

Language and Culture Club — Ages 10 and up, All ages. Saturday, Feb. 25, 3-4 p.m. Enjoy learning about new places? Like to eat new foods? Want to know how much an American dollar can fetch you in a foreign country? Learn about cultures and languages as a family by playing games and telling stories in different languages, including Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, and Latin. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Monday, Feb. 13 or Wednesday, Feb. 15, 9:30-10:15a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Preschool University for 4’s and 5’s — Tuesday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Preschoolers will practice the skills needed for kindergarten all while having fun with this new storytime format. Register. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Baby Café — Birth thru age 2. Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 16, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of rhythm and rhymes guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in. Child or care-giver Trumbull resident.

Book discussion and activity — The Fourteenth Goldfish, by Jennifer Holm. Grades 4-6. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Ellie’s scientist grandfather has discovered a way to reverse aging, and consequently has turned into a teenager — which makes for complicated relationships with Ellie and her mother. Join us for discussion, activity, and snacks. Note time change. Register; first 15 get copy in Children’s.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Drop-in craft — All Ages. Saturday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s Room. Drop in.

Caterpillars storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, Feb. 13, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us for a fun morning storytime where we will enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, Feb. 13, 11-11:30 a.m. It’s time for your little toddler to turn into a social butterfly. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Solo Travel Bootcamp — Adults and Teens. Monday, Feb. 13, 6:30-8 p.m. Have you solo traveled or would you like to consider it? Get into the ‘ready mode’ for your next adventure. Led by Travel Coach and Blogger Nina Lesiga. Details online. Free. Register.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for storytime. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Afternoon storytime — Ages 3-4. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2-2:30 p.m. Storytime fun with Miss Mary Ellen. Drop in.

Windows 10 Basic FAQs — Adults and Teens. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Are you new to Windows 10? Do you want to know more about it? This program will help you get answers to basic questions about Microsoft’s newest operating system. Free. Register.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Join Jyothi and your toddler for yoga. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

