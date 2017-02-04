Campus News

Trumbull Times

Lincoln Memorial University — Michael Szymanski was inducted into the Tennessee Epsilon 82 chapter of Alpha Chi. Szymanski is a a first year medical student studying osteopathic medicine

The Williston Northampton School has announced the Honor Roll for the first trimester of the 2016-17 academic year. Elizabeth Cuevas, grade 11, achieved Honors.

Dean’s List

Bryant University — Jillian Rice

Norwich University — Denzel A. Moscova, Eric C. Jones

Saint Joseph University — Thomas Santilli, studying Family Business and Entrepreneurship

Siena College — Ian Hickey, Exploring Arts major; Erin Rybnick, Accounting BS major

University of Delaware — Rebecca Cerone, Steven Costello, Jessica Ganim, John Leonard, Elizabeth Masi, Alexa Pellenberg

University of Hartford — Richard Briggs, Yonatan Brodie, Sarah Glicklin, Kelsey Ortiz, Gabriel Weitzman

UMass Dartmouth — Shajal Shah

Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Kyle Foster, class of 2019, majoring in Aerospace Engineering; Matthew Freed, class of 2019, majoring in Mechanical Engineering; Christopher Kirven, class of 2019, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

President’s List

Coastal Carolina University — Mitchell French, a sophomore majoring in Management.

