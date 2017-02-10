Saint Theresa School students scholarship awards

Saint Theresa School congratulated three eighth grade students for their merit based scholarship awards.

Jack Donofrio scored the highest out of hundreds of applicants on the Saint Joseph High School entrance exam. Jack was awarded the Presidential Scholarship. This scholarship will provide half of the tuition over his four years at Saint Joseph High School.

Jillian Nunez was awarded the Lancer Achievement Scholarship, which is given to students for “exemplary performance throughout their eighth grade year and who scored extremely well on the entrance exam.” In addition, she was awarded a Band Scholarship from Notre Dame High School for her work in drumming. These awards will provide both a yearly scholarship and a scholarship towards her first year equaling almost a year and a half in tuition.

Luka Silva scored extremely high on the Diocesan High School Entrance Exam. For his hard work, he has been invited to apply to the Notre Dame High School Distinguished Scholars Program. This is a four-year Honors program for a select number of students. If accepted, he will be eligible for an academic scholarship, which would be available all four years.