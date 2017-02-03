Trumbull Times

Stratford Cat Project hosts cat adoption events, meeting

Stratford Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Feb. 4, 11-3, featuring a Valentine fund-raiser, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; Saturday, Feb. 18, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; scp4cats@yahoo.com.

 

Stratford Cat project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; scp4cats@yahoo.com.

