Wrestling: Cross Cannone triumphs for 11th straight match

The top-ranked Wartburg College wrestling team defeated No. 2 Augsburg, 20-13, on Thursday.

Cross Cannone, ranked No. 4, won a 4-3 decision at 141 pounds for the Knights (19-0), who were winners of 6-of-10 matches.

Augsburg is 10-2.

Cannone, a sophomore out of Trumbull High, won for the 11th straight match and has 23 wins on the season.

125: #5 Victor Gliva (AC) won by 6-1 dec vs. #6 Arnulfo Olea (WB) Augs 3-0

133: Sam Bennyhoff (AC) won by 9-4 dec vs. Connor Campo (WB) Augs 6-0

141: #4 Cross Cannone (WB) won by 4-3 dec vs. #7 David Flynn (AC) Augs 6-3

149: #1 Kenny Martin (WB) won by 7-5 dec vs. #9 Ryan Epps (AC) Augs 6-6

157: Tanner Vasser (AC) won by 8-7 dec vs. #2 Logan Thomsen (WB) Augs 9-6

165: #3 Andrew Steiert (WB) won by 7-1 dec vs. Lucas Jeske (AC) Tied 9-9

174: #2 Eric DeVos (WB) won by 21-6 tech fall vs. Austin Boniface (AC) WB 14-9

184: #1 Owen Webster (AC) won by 10-2 maj dec vs. #5 Bryan Levsen (WB) WB 14-13

197: #2 Kyle Fank (WB) win by 5-1 dec vs. Sebastian Larson (AC) WB 17-13

285: #2 Lance Evans (WB) won by 5-4 dec vs #3 Donny Longendyke (AC) WB 20-13