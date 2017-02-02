Trumbull’s Jack Gallucci to play for National team

Trumbull High senior Jack Gallucci is a prime example of what you can accomplish if you have a passion and a desire and the commitment to see it through.

Four years ago, the only thing Gallucci knew about field hockey was his mother was a Division I player in college.

Cynthia Gallucci joined the Trumbull staff as an assistant field hockey coach when Jack was a freshman. The inquisitive youngster picked up the hockey stick and never put it down.

He is now a member of the U-19 U.S. National Field Hockey team and on Feb. 17 will be headed to the Olympic training center in Chula Vista, California for his first training session.

To help with the financial commitment of his journey, a Go Fund Me page has been set up titled, ‘US Olympic Field Hockey Hopeful.’

To date $2,900 of the $5,000 goal has been raised to handle the transportation and lodging.

Jack will be back at the Olympic training center for four-day training intervals in March, April and May before he goes on an extended European Tour in June.

“I went through a tough period when I lost my Dad in 2015, but field hockey kept my mind going,” said Gallucci, who was the assistant varsity coach at St. Joseph this past fall season. “I know my Dad would be proud and I’m going to do my best.”

It was after watching the World Cup for men’s and women’s field hockey that Jack knew playing field hockey was a path he wanted to take.

For the past three years, Jack has played forward for the East Coast High Performance team made up of players from Maine to Florida. It serves as a feeder program for the U.S. Junior National team, which trains at a central location in Pennsylvania.

“After I watched a few games that first season I asked some friends on the team where they practiced in the off season,” he said. “I joined a club team at the Competitive Edge Field Hockey Club in Trumbull and my coach was gracious enough to give me a spot on the team and teach me about the game.”

The season culminates by traveling to the west coast to play in the California Cup.

“Playing for the California Cup is part of the selection process in making it on the Junior National team,” he said. “This is the first year we have played in the North East Field Hockey Association League and there are players who have been to the Olympics.

“I began with East Coast playing for the U-14 team and have made it all the way to the U-21 team. We have played teams from around the country as well as internationally teams from Mexico, China and New Zealand. In a couple of months we will be going to Virginia Beach to play a High Performance team from Quebec.

“My focus these days are homework, the gym and working with the kids. I want to give back to the organization and town of Trumbull that gave me my start in field hockey,” he said.

“So, I coach the kids, and referee when they need me to. I do want to continue my education. I haven’t chosen a school yet, but I’m just going to enjoy this experience as a member of the U.S. Men’s National team. If things work out, maybe I’ll get to play in the Olympics some day.”