Coaches look forward to twin bill at Fairfield U

Trumbull High and St. Joseph will play a varsity basketball doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Fairfield University’s Alumni Hall. The girls game is at 6 p.m. and the boys game at 7:45.

“I am so excited for the third year being a part of this event,” St. Joseph girls basketball coach Chris Lindwall said.

“I had a vision three years ago of what this event could be. Through the support of both schools and their administrations this has become a great day for the Town of Trumbull and our surrounding communities.

“This is a great way for both St Joseph and Trumbull basketball programs to give back to a great cause.

“Through the association with our IABBO Board 9 Basketball Officials, the American Cancer Society, Fairfield University and all of our sponsors this has become a great night for everyone to take part in the fight against cancer. I am looking forward to a great day of basketball.”

The girls freshman and junior varsity teams will meet at 10 and 11:30 a.m., respectively, at St. Joseph. The freshman boys and junior varsity teams will play at 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Tickets, for $7, will be on sale all day during games at St. Joseph, and at Fairfield University prior to the varsity tip-off.

The games are part of the 9th annual Officials vs Cancer fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society. Fairfield County Board #9 of Approved Basketball Officials have raised more than $250,000 the past eight years.

ACS fund-raising events will be taking place during the games. A new 2017 Nissan Rogue, courtesy of Napoli Nissan of Milford, will be given away. Chances will be sold at the games for one half-court shot to win the car.

Napoli Nissan, the Boy’s and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley, Trumbull Stop and Shop, Dennis Lindwall Foundation, Connecticut Hoopsters Girls Basketball AAU Program, and the US Army are all sponsors.

The Lady Eagles, coached by Steve Tobitsch, boast a 15-0 record. Coach Lindwall’s Lady Cadets are 7-7. Coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles will take a 12-1 record into the contest with coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets (4-9).

Coach Tobitsch said, “Saturday evening is a great opportunity to come out and support two great high school programs, and more importantly a terrific cause which is much bigger than the games that will be taking place.

“I know both schools athletic departments and Chris Lindwall have put a tremendous amount of time and effort into making this event special. We are hoping to bring everyone together to support a great cause that affects many of our families.”

Coach Dudzinski said, “I think it is a great idea to combine a great day of basketball at a great site to support a great cause. It is a win for all involved. It is an honor to take part in such an event and we as a team are looking forward to it.”

Coach Bray said, “This game has been great for both basketball programs, girls and boys, at many levels over the past few season. It gives the players, cheerleaders and communities an opportunity to be involved in an outstanding venue for high school basketball — playing for a cause and competing at a high level in front of families and friends.

“On behalf of our boys basketball program, I want to thank all parties involved and all the volunteers that make this game possible.”

Businesses or organizations looking to partner with the fundraiser can contact Joe Gintoli at jgintoli@aol.com.