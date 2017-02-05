Twins Judy and Joy: Healthier meatballs

One of my (Judy) favorite things to order in a restaurant, wherever we travel, is a meatball! I don’t know why, but I always have to taste them! Oh — wait a sec, I guess I do know why — my Mom’s meatballs are my absolute favorite. Being Italian, the meatball is a staple in our home. When we make a big pot of sauce, we fill the pot with as many meatballs as we can. The idea of this is to have enough meatballs for future meals later in the week. Meatball sandwiches, lasagna with meatball slices, even some put aside and frozen for a chicken soup we call Wedding Bell Soup.

We have found out that this subject is very controversial. People are very passionate about their meatball recipes. There are so many out there. Joy’s father-in-law, aka “Big Fred,” uses golden raisins and pignoli nuts in his; my friend Lisa said she had a recipe that uses seven eggs; and Patsy’s restaurant in New York uses only ground veal!

They are all delish to me, but today the meatball is getting a healthier twist. We are using ground chicken with almond meal, to bump up the protein, which takes the place of the breadcrumbs. The almond meal makes for a crunchier coating and is lower in carbs, grain-free and gluten-free! It’s delicious. Give it a try!

Please join us every Wednesday @12 noon on HoopLaHa, Only Good News Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/hooplaha/. We are live and we are giving your favorite foods a “healthier” twist!

Healthier Meatballs

1 lb. ground chicken

½ cup almond meal (you can sub Italian breadcrumbs,

but recipe won’t be gluten-free or low-carb)

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

1 egg

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Have a bowl of water handy to wet hands. (It is easier to roll the meatballs if your hands are moist.)

Heat oven to 350 and cover a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients. Use hands to mix ingredients until fully incorporated. Roll meat mixture into 2″ balls and place in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake meatballs for 20-25 minutes, or until no longer pink in the center.

TIP: For a golden brown coating, pop the meatballs under the broiler for 1-2 minutes after cooking.