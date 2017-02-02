School News

Booth Hill School

Register for the upcoming Father’s Club Pancake Palooza, which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 7:30-11 a.m. Tickets are $30 per family or $10 per person. Raffle tickets are $1 each. Visit .bhfathersclub.com to purchase tickets. You can also get your tickets for the Batman Lego movie event, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The next PTA meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. Please attend to hear about the exciting upcoming events that are being planned.

The Jump Rope for Heart kick-off assembly will be help on Friday, Feb. 3.

The first grade International Night will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6-8 p.m. The snow date will be Thursday, Feb. 9.

The PTA School Store will be open for business on Friday, Feb. 10.

Frenchtown School

Please join us for our annual Fathers’ Club Super Bowl Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 5. Enjoy a great breakfast cooked by our very own Fathers’ Club dads and enjoy fantastic raffle prizes including a great kids raffle. Doors open at 9 a.m., $8 per person. Pre-school aged children are free. Fathers’ Club is currently selling raffle tickets.

Our Book Fair will be held from Feb. 7 through Feb. 9. More information will be sent home.

There will be a PTA meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., in the Media Center. All are welcome to attend.

The 5th grade Valentine Gram Fund-raiser is going on now. Highlighters are $1 each and will be delivered to students and staff on Feb. 14.

The next Fathers’ Club Movie event is Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Bow Tie Cinemas Trumbull at 10am. it will be a special viewing of The LEGO Batman Movie. Reservations are due Friday, Feb. 3.

There will be classroom celebrations on Tuesday,m Feb. 14 for Valentine’s Day.

No school on Friday, Feb. 17 and Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents’ Day weekend.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, students and staff should wear pink for safety.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, will be the next District-Wide Cultural Diversity meeting at 7 p.m., in the Media Center. All are welcome.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program and runs through March 16. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. You can register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com/aplus and select register your card, located in the red box on the right. Follow the prompts to complete the registration. Any questions, call Frenchtown and ask for Mrs. Weiss. It’s not too late to register your card.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com Local ShopRite’s that participate are in East Haven, Hamden, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. Frenchtown will earn bonus points if at least 75 families enroll. We are only at six families so far. It’s not too late to enroll your card.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.

Jane Ryan School

Just a reminder: Jane Ryan Elementary is holding its annual Super Bowl Breakfast Sunday, Feb. 5, at 9 a.m. Here are some exciting raffle prizes that have been added: Mexico vacation $1,600 value; big screen TV – County Appliance and TV; NY Mets tickets; signed Tom Brady football w/ certificate of authenticity; signed Julian Edelman hat; Xtreme Gaming Truck and many more.