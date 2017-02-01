Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: St. Joseph qualifies for state tournament

By Trumbull Times on February 1, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The St. Joseph girls basketball team qualified for the state tournament with a 59-41 victory over Bassick High, 59-41, in Trumbull on Wednesday.

Megan Robertson scored 13 points to lead the Cadets, now 8-7 overall and 4-7 in the FCIAC.

Jada Miller scored 19 points to lead Bassick (10-6).

Providing balance for St. Joseph were Ashley Lynch (11 points) Alyssa Zito (eight points) and Melissa Bike (eight points).

Christina Crocco had 10 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Lynch had six rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

Robertson had five rebounds, four assists and five steals.

The Cadets outscored the Lions, 32-18 in the second half.

