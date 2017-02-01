Girls basketball: Trumbull defends unbeaten status

Trumbull Times

Trumbull High’s defense limited Greenwich High to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters, as the unbeaten Eagles posted a 42-29 road win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Claudia Tucci scored 18 points and had seven rebounds for Trumbull (15-0, 11-0 FCIAC).

Emily Anderson scored 12 points for Greenwich (8-6, 6-5 FCIAC).

Trumbull’s Taylor Brown scored 11 points, Brady Lynch had eight, Victoria Ray had five assists.

The Eagles led 14-8 after one period, 20-10 at the half, and 33-19 after three.

