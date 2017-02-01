Boys soccer: Trumbull’s Chris Lancia signs with St. John’s

Trumbull High soccer standout Chris Lancia had his family, coaches and teammates on hand when the Eagle stalwart signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play collegiately at St. John’s University.

“They have it in mind for me to play an attacking position,” said Lancia, who helped Trumbull earn a share of the FCIAC title and advance to the Class LL quarterfinal round with a 16-0-5 record.

“But honestly, however I can help the team is what I’m going to do there. You have to be open to options. That’s what I’ve been working on.”

St. John’s, led by head coach Dr. Dave Masur, finished this past season 6-7-4 overall and 2-5-2 in the Big East. The Red Storm graduated four seniors.

“I attended an ID Clinic at St. John’s and thought I did pretty well, said Lancia, who scored 9 goals and had 12 assists for the talent-laden Eagles. “Around summertime we started talking seriously about me coming in, committing.

“I really liked the school, I know I had other options, but that was my number one school from the beginning. I visited at the end of September and committed a week afterward.”

That allowed Lancia to concentrate on the task at hand.

“The first three years of high school were hard, not knowing where you are going,” the 5-10, 155-pound Lancia said. “Balancing academics with soccer…The minute I signed it was a little pressure off off my shoulders and I could enjoy the ride.”

St. John’s is also a good fit academically.

“I’m going to study finance,” Lancia said. “It’s a good major for me. They have a great business school.”