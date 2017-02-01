Obituary: Albert R. Watson Jr. “Gramps,” 89

Albert R. Watson Jr. “Gramps,” 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his photographs and memories Sunday at the home of his daughter, Cindy, in Longmeadow, MA.

He was born in Bridgeport, CT on April 17, 1927 to the late Bessie (Wedge) and Albert R. Watson Sr. and settled in Nichols, CT.

He enjoyed working for the family-owned Watson’s Department Store in Bridgeport. A proud World War II U.S Navy Veteran, he served on the USS Naubuc in the Pacific. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Nichols, CT and St. Andrew’s Church in Longmeadow. Gramps was a longtime friend of Bill W. and a life member of the Nichols Fire Department.

Some of his happiest days were spent in “Burr Court” on Fairfield Beach with his adored wife, Suzie, his children, grandchildren, and many friends. Making friends came easily to Gramps, with his infectious smile and caring generosity. Never one to leave a party early, he was well known for inviting the band back to Nichols after helping them roll up the carpet in Manhattan.

Amazingly, they almost always came. He had a way of always making you feel like you were special. One of Gramps’ favorite sayings was “It’s not what you have, it’s who you have to share it with.”

He is now reunited with his beloved wife, the late Suzanne (Markin) Watson. He was the loving father of Wendy and her husband Dr. John Sienko of Wallingford, CT, Cindy and her husband Dan O’Malley of Longmeadow, MA, and Albert R. Watson III “Bret” and his wife Christina of Glen Ellyn, IL, caring brother of the late Norma (Watson) Wurster, treasured uncle of Judy and her husband Bill Gustin of East Lyme, CT, who he thought of as another daughter, cherished grandfather of Jay, Stacey, Danny, Katie, Patti, Anthony, Lauren and Alaina, great-grandfather of Jack, Samantha, Kendall, Drew, Ainsley, Albie, Lainey, Watty, and was predeceased by his great-granddaughter Addie.

A tribute to Gramps is planned for April to celebrate his belief that life is “Ginger-Peachy.”

Toomey-Obrien Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Donations in his name may be made to High Watch Recovery Center, 62 Carter Rd., Kent, CT. or the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield, 43 Chapin Terrace, Springfield, MA 01107.