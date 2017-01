Jillian Rice of Trumbull was named Northeast Conference Athlete of the Week.

Rice won four individual events when Bryant University’s women’s swim team faced Holy Cross and Boston University over the weekend

. The sophomore, a St. Joseph High graduate, earned victories in the 50 freestyle (25.18), 100 freestyle (53.34) and 200 freestyle (1:56.49) versus Holy Cross.

Against BU, Rice won the 100 freestyle in 53.68 and touched second in the 50 freestyle in 24.79, just .08 behind the winner.