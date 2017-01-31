Obituary: Maria Ottaviano Lionetti, 97, of Trumbull

Maria Ottaviano Lionetti, 97, of Trumbull, wife of the late Aquilante Lionetti, died Jan. 27.

Born on Dec. 7, 1919, in San Mango sul Calore, Province of Avellino, Italy, daughter of the late Angelo and Grazia Pierni Ottaviano.

Survivors include two daughters, Edelweis Melchionno and her husband, Aldo of Trumbull and Isabella Boccuzzi and her husband, Quinto of Palm Coast, Fla., two sons, Adolfo Lionetti and his wife, Donna and Raffaele Lionetti and his wife, Luisa, all of Regina, Canada, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.