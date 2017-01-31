Obituary: Dorothy Wojna Evan, 85, of Trumbull, formerly of Stratford

Dorothy Wojna Evan, 85, of Trumbull, formerly of Stratford, retired accountant for Friedberg, Smith & Co., wife of the late Stephen G. Evan, died Jan. 27, at home after a brief illness.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Albin and Walerja (Jablonowski) Wojna.

Survivors include daughter, MaryAnne Jass and her husband, Mark of Trumbull, a granddaughter, two brothers, Raymond Wojna and his wife, Helen of Bridgeport, and Edward Wojna and his wife, Elsie of Monroe, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by siblings, Bennie and Chester Wojna, Anna Voytek, Alberta Zukowski, and Regina Griffin.

Burial: St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010.

Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford.