Presidential Library and Culinary Institute trip planned

As part of the 2017 One Book, One Town program, the Trumbull Library is offering a bus trip to the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, New York on Thursday, March 2, departing from Trumbull at 7 a.m.

The trip will include a visit to the Presidential Library, lunch at the Culinary Institute of America, a guided tour of Springwood – FDR’s Hyde Park Home, and round-trip bus transportation.

The trip supports library programming offered throughout the month of March in conjunction with the 2017 One Book, One Town choice Presidential Courage by presidential historian Michael Beschloss.

Limited space is available. Registrations will be accepted starting on Friday, Feb. 3, and will continue until spaces are filled, but before Wednesday, Feb. 15.

A registration form, a signed waiver, and a check made out to the Trumbull Library for $75 or $85 (dependent on restaurant choice of American Bounty, Caterina de Medici, or Bocuse) are required to secure a spot on the trip. Forms and flyers are available at the main branch of the library, 33 Quality St., and should be returned to the library’s information desk.

A full schedule of One Book, One Town programming is available on the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org, as it becomes available.