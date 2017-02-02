Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Women Go Red

By Julie Miller on February 2, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Trumbull Community Women (TCW) will again show their support for the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red For Women Campaign by wearing red at their monthly meeting.

Started in 2004, the campaign seeks to educate women about the risks of heart disease, which statistics show is now the number one killer of women.

This year, Go Red For Women Day is Friday, Feb. 3, and to help spread the message of heart health for women, TCW is once again distributing the association’s red dress pins at both libraries, along with the association’s tips for a heart healthy lifestyle.

Anyone interested in learning more about Trumbull Community Women is welcome to join the meeting, which is always held on the first Tuesday of the month, at 7 p.m., in the Community Room of the main library, 33 Quality St.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Women celebrate 50th anniversary
  2. Trumbull Community Women to hold monthly meeting
  3. Trumbull Community Women to hold monthly meeting
  4. Long Hill Garden Club featured speaker Oct. 24

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 Next Post School News
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress