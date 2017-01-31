Obituary: Sidney W. Bailey, 98, of New Milford, formerly of Stratford and Trumbull

Sidney W. Bailey, 98, of New Milford, formerly of Stratford and Trumbull, owner of design engineering plant, Product Development Services, PDS, husband of the late Ellen B. Bailey, died Jan. 21, in New Milford Hospital, after a short illness.

Born in Stratford, on Sept. 29, 1918, to Harry and Hannah Griffin Bailey; first lieutenant, World War II.

Survived by son, Sidney W. Bailey Jr., daughter, Joyce B. (Lonnie) Yeomans of North Carolina, three grandsons, four great-grandsons, and a sister, Ada Bailey Birchall of Chatham, Mass.

Also predeceased by brother, Harold, sister, Ruth, daughter, Deborah Fridrich and two grandsons.

A private life celebration will be held by family at a later date.